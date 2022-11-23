The Woodsmaster Volume 05 Traps And Trapping

Not Available

We thought long and hard before preparing this volume of the Woodsmaster. The more we thought about traps and trapping, the more we realized that this sensitive subject is one of the most important wilderness skills! After shelter and water, food is the key to survival living in the wilderness. This video covers the basic "engines" of machine type traps, techniques for setting and using snares, and much more. If you can't feed yourself after watching this video… you need a supermarket! Feed yourself for a lifetime!