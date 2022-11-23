Not Available

The Woodsmaster Volume 07 Jungle Living Skills

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Hoods Woods went to the Amazon rain forest to practice the art of jungle survival! Learn to make an authentic jungle blowgun, make a bowl from mud to mug, learn how jungle beer is made, learn to prepare a monkey, construct a jungle trap, capture and eat alligators and more. Learn how to call jungle birds to your dinner pot, how to prepare your gear for hot-wet conditions and you will see how an isolated tribe of natives, the Chapra-Candoshi live in the heart of the jungle. This is a ground breaking video. Discovery with an attitude! This tape may be rated BBR (Barf Bag potential :>)

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images