The Woodsmaster Volume 07 Jungle Living Skills

Hoods Woods went to the Amazon rain forest to practice the art of jungle survival! Learn to make an authentic jungle blowgun, make a bowl from mud to mug, learn how jungle beer is made, learn to prepare a monkey, construct a jungle trap, capture and eat alligators and more. Learn how to call jungle birds to your dinner pot, how to prepare your gear for hot-wet conditions and you will see how an isolated tribe of natives, the Chapra-Candoshi live in the heart of the jungle. This is a ground breaking video. Discovery with an attitude! This tape may be rated BBR (Barf Bag potential :>)