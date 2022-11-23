The Woodsmaster Volume 08 The Fundamentals Of Tracking

Not Available

One of the most important — and most difficult — skills of the Woodsmaster is the ability to track. In this volume of the Woodsmaster we examine the fundamental skills related to the art of tracking. We show you the “Four principles of sign,” how to read “Action indicators,” and ways to learn the age of a track. You’ll see how to make and use a “Tracking pit” and exercises you can do to sharpen your tracking skills. Since light is critical to effective tracking you’ll see the secrets of good lighting as well as dozens of Woodsmaster tracking tips and techniques. In this volume we use the human footprint as the best way to learn tracking. If you practice however, you will be able to track anything that leaves “Sign.”