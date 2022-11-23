The Woodsmaster Volume 09 Primitive Knife Making

Not Available

In this video you learn the secrets of materials selection, forge building, tools, techniques and tempering so you can make your own terrific tools or blades at home or in the field. Why buy expensive knives when you can make your own…from JUNK? Once you’ve seen these techniques you will have the knowledge to make metal tools in the field. Find a horseshoe, build a primitive forge and a fire. Then, with a rock or a hard stick, you can heat and pound that piece of rusted junk into a usable and effective tool or weapon. You will learn that you don’t need electricity, power tools or boat loads of money to make beautiful, functional and durable knives or other metal pieces. You will see that you can build a forge in your own back yard and you don’t need Arnie’s arms to hammer hot steel. It’s all in the technique…