The Woodsmaster Volume 11 The Quest For Survival

    Follow Ron Hood as he travels deep into the mountains of Idaho for a two-week test of his survival skills. During his adventure he is poisoned by bad food, attacked by a moose and finds that a forest fire has destroyed most of the small game and fish. To top it off the summer weather quickly became a two week winter storm. With less than a pound of food for the two weeks and only a blanket and a tarp for shelter in the subfreezing temperatures you will learn how even a planned survival test can quickly become the “Real thing”

