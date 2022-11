Not Available

"Crafts for the Field" covers some of the skills we get asked about most . This video investigates the thermoplastic called Kydex and how to mold and use it. It shows you how to cover a Kydex sheath with leather to give the sheath that Woodsmaster look without losing the safety of Kydex. It shows you how to make a small concealed carry holster from kydex, how to make leather buttons, a ditty bag, and a special Woodsmaster fingerless glove.