The film follows a single father, Tom Hawkins (Kevin O’Donnell) whose life is destroyed when his son is kidnapped and murdered. When informed by the FBI, led by agent Mike Sheehy (Naughton), that the homicide appears to be part of a string of crimes carried out by an enigmatic, religious sect, Tom decides to take matters into his own hands. Ultimately he is faced with a challenging moral decision: should he follow his religious beliefs and let the law take its course or continue to seek revenge and hope God will show him forgiveness?