It is July, 2000 Richard Dutcher, the man who pioneered "Mormon Cinema" with his film "God's Army" is missing and presumed dead. Three amateur Mormon Filmmakers: Judy Shumway, Peter Beuhmann and Kevin Evans individually set out to make their first feature-length films to take Dutcher's place as the next "Mormon Spielberg". Who will win? Who will lose? Who will find Richard? And does everyone want Richard found?