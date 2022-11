Not Available

Stephane Sednaoui's career took off in the early 1990's, following the phenomenal success of his videos for the Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Give It Away" and U2's "Mysterious Ways". Ever in high demand since, Stephane has continued to redefine music videos and photography with his stylish and unique work for R.E.M., Alanis Morissette, and many others.