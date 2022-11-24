The Worker

Not Available

Manolo is an electrician, plumber, bricklayer ... a hard worker. To his friends Manolo strange fate that gives as much money wins. And when asked, he answers laconically Oh, if I told you! What counts is that Manolo has a daughter in one of the inner most expensive schools in Madrid, and that it believes that his father is a senior executive, as any parent of her companions. The problem begins when the school closed by economic crisis, and the girl has to come live with her father. But Manolo find the collaboration of his friends, who will make the eyes appear currante small as a great man of finance. Adaptation "Spanish" the American film "A Pocketful of Miracles".