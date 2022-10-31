The Working Cats Guide to the Klondike

Not Available

The Working Cat’s Guide to the Klondike by Veronica Verkley, is a short documentary film recalling the traditional practice of Cat Sledding, which was unique to the area of Dawson City, Yukon, in Canada’s far north. The film combines archival photographs and super 8 footage along with contemporary interviews, set to the rollicking sounds of local musicians Barnacle Bob, Willie Gordon, and Harmonica George. Old timers, First Nation storytellers, historians, colourful local characters, and modern mushers offer up a rare glimpse of a unique, nearly forgotten method of transportation and way of life. The greatest story never told about the wild and wonderful history of the Klondike: a land full of storytellers, magical landscapes and strange things done.