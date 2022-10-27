The Working Girls

1974

Honey comes to Los Angeles to seek her new lifestyle, but is flat broke. She gets a place to stay with Denise and Jill. Honey has hard luck finding a job, but eventually gets hired by a millionaire to just talk to him. Denise falls in love with a guitar player Honey brings home, but there's something shady going on with him. Jill works at the local strip bar as a waitress, and the manager has new plans for her. Soon the girls get thrown into danger by the illegal activities of the men they love, and must find a way to solve the problem.