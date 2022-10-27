1974

The Working Girls

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 1974

Studio

Dimension Pictures

Honey comes to Los Angeles to seek her new lifestyle, but is flat broke. She gets a place to stay with Denise and Jill. Honey has hard luck finding a job, but eventually gets hired by a millionaire to just talk to him. Denise falls in love with a guitar player Honey brings home, but there's something shady going on with him. Jill works at the local strip bar as a waitress, and the manager has new plans for her. Soon the girls get thrown into danger by the illegal activities of the men they love, and must find a way to solve the problem.

Cast

Laurie RoseDenise
Mark ThomasNick
Solomon SturgesVernon
Eugene ElmanSidney
Cassandra PetersonKatya

