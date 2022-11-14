The World according to H&M

Not Available

Fashion brand H&M has changed the clothing retail business for good. Offering stylish clothes at affordable prices: here is the Swedish firm’s recipe for success. Through their 3000 stores, 15 billion euros worth of clothes and accessories are sold every year. Profits reached 1.7 billion euros in 2012. Partnerships with couture designers and renowned NGOs, good management of their corporate social responsibility. Glamorous H&M is immaculately dressed. But behind this outgoing, responsible and ethical shop window lie much more questionable practices. In Bangladesh, workshops where H&M clothes are made, security is still disregarded, despite the Rana Plazza tragedy. In Ethiopia – the new textile Eldorado – modern factories were built upon violent expropriations and with the help of some controversial tycoon.