When reading John Irving, you get the feeling that you are sitting at a table and one of the characters is handing you a glass of wine: Irving is one of the world's most read writers: More than 10 million copies of his 12 novels have been sold in 30 languages. In 2012 Irving will be celebrating his 70Th birthday. The film visualizes the elation in Irving's novels, a factor which makes him a literary figure of global format: a reality available for everyone, approachable though closely knitted plots and inhabited by characters and inventions boasting an exuberant lust for storytelling: the world according to Irving.