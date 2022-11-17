The World At War: Hitler To Hiroshima

Not Available

Hitler to Hiroshima documents the horrifying drama of the Axis Powers' tyrannical campaign to enslave the world. Hitler s Germany, Tojo s Japan, and Mussolini s Italy joined forces to crush the free world. The full might of the Nazi war machine pounded at the gates of London and Stalingrad. Japan assaulted China and the island nations of the Pacific. In their darkest hour, the allied countries endured unrelenting attacks until their armies turned the tide. The allies would not be conquered. The forces of freedom fought back, striking at the very heart of evil. Hitler to Hiroshima tells the story of World War II in thirty-three chapters. It captivates with an up-close view of the epic struggle between the designs of tyranny and the will of freedom