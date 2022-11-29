The World in Denmark

Not Available

This is Denmark. This is Denmark’s most sold car. This house’s worth has doubled over the last 3 years. A measuring tape and some hedges. So begins Max Kestner’s story on Denmark. With an even-keeled narrative, this film takes us on a kaleidoscope tour around Denmark— from an editorial meeting at a magazine, to dictation in an Elementary school; from singing in a kindergarten, to a family planning their vacation; from a meeting with Pia Kjærsgaard, to a real estate agent in front of a newly sold house and a Danish landscape seen from above. These everyday situations tell universal stories about us. These are contemporary stories. This is Denmark’s world. With speed we shift through each story from up close to far away. This film is a mix of studio recordings with Denmark as its setting. This story is linear with a system of coordinates and a range of colors on repeat. Pseudo-scientific scenes are instruments that make it possible to isolate and compare objects and people.