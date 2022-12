Not Available

A western Cosplayer (costume player) of the popular cyber diva Hatsune Miku moves to Tokyo and gets to know the otaku community - obsessive manga fans. Her journey explores identity through cosplay and the fandom of the cyber diva Hatsune Miku, epitomizing collective fantasy as she is fan created. The film demonstrate the relevance of this behavior globally in terms of collective fantasy, with voice overs woven of lyrics fans wrote for Hatsune Miku.