The World of Eric Carle

Not Available

The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Stories is a compilation of five of Eric Carle’s most popular stories. In The Very Hungry Caterpillar, a tiny caterpillar eats and eats... and eats his way through the week; Papa, Please Get The Moon For Me shows a young girl asking her father for the moon, but he discovers that the moon is very, very big. The Very Quiet Cricket is about a cricket who finally finds his voice and The Mixed-Up Chameleon learns an important lesson about being himself. Finally, I See A Song invites audiences on a magical musical journey. But can you really see a song?