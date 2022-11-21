The World of Little Bear - Parties and Picnics

Not Available

Little Bear loves Parties & Picnics. In fact, everyone in the woods enjoys the big celebration called The Annual Blueberry Harvest. There, Little Bear and his friends put on a play and enjoy a delicious picnic. It's a day filled with fun. But Little Bear has fun in lots of ways, When Uncle Rusty comes to bear sit, Little Bear and his friends turn the occasion into a party with games, a story and plenty of sweet treats. With that much fun, it's no wonder that they fall fast asleep.