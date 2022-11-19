The World of Peter Rabbit and Friends

Not Available

Classic tales of Peter Rabbit."Once upon a time there were four little rabbits, and their names were Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-tail and Peter." So begins the first of Original Peter Rabbit TalesTM, which have been translated into 35 languages and have achieved international success in more than 117 countries worldwide. The beautiful illustrations are magically brought to life in this captivating series, including a live action introduction featuring Niamh Cusack as Beatrix Potter, specially tailored for each story. This DVD includes three delightful tales: "The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny", "The Tale of the Flopsy Bunnies and Mrs. Tittlemouse", and "The Tale of Tom Kitten and Jemima Puddle-Duck", all beautifully animated and featuring the voices of Richard Griffiths (Harry Potter), June Whitfield (Ab Fab) and others!