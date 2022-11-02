The World of Sid & Marty Krofft at the Hollywood Bowl

Not Available

The special consists of a series of performances and skits based around the shows of Sid and Marty Krofft. Johnny Whitaker hosts the show and performs "Friends," the theme song from Sigmund and the Sea Monsters. Jack Wild appears as Jimmy, who searches high and low for his friend H.R. Pufnstuf (Van Snowden). H.R. Pufnstuf 's resident villain, Wilhelmina W. Witchiepoo (Louise DuArt, substituting for Billie Hayes) and Lidsville 's wacky magician Horatio J. Hoodoo (Paul Gale, substituting for Charles Nelson Reilly) each showcase their unique magic talents. The Brady Bunch Kids perform a medley of songs, though they would not appear in a Sid and Marty Krofft TV production until The Brady Bunch Hour in 1976.