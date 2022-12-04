The World of Vija Vētra

Not Available

This documentary tells the fascinating story of Vija Vetra, a world-renowned Latvian dancer, choreographer and teacher. At the age of 84, Vetra remains a vital and creative force, and her tale offers inspiration for both artists and lovers of the arts. In a career spanning seven decades, she has mastered diverse styles ranging from ballet to traditional Indian dance, and her talent has won her acclaim as a 'spirit in human form' and 'the bridge between East and West.' Her life is a celebration of the power and beauty of the art of dance, but is also a powerful story of struggle, loneliness and sacrifice. Her creative , positive spirit stands alone against a materialistic world that is constantly changing. Her wise soul, her point of view and criticism towards the modern world push us to think about secret meanings, symbols and the simplicity of life.