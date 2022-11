Not Available

There are plenty of whorehouses for randy men, but lusty women don't have the same options, an inequity that prompts an entrepreneurial guy and his sex-obsessed friends to launch a business to fill the niche. By catering to an all-female clientele, they've got the best kind of cathouse -- one in which they get to sleep with whomever comes through the door next. Philippe Gaste and Anne Libert co-star in this slice of erotica from France.