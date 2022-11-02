The World's Fastest Bikes #2

Not Available

Get ready to gawp as road racing, rally and superbike stars John McGuinness, Dave Moore, Mark Higgins, Scott Smart and Jim Moodie thrash the latest high-performance road bikes to their limits! These guys put the bikes through their paces on track, at Ty-Croes race circuit in Anglesey, and road, around the world famous 37.76 mile TT course. Featuring this feast of mean machines: - Suzuki GSXR600 - Suzuki GSXR1000 - Kawasaki ZX6R - KawasakiZX10R - Honda CBR 600RR - Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade - Triumph 600 - Yamaha R1 - Yamaha R6 - Aprilia RSV Our exclusive footage also includes close-up engine and chassis details, plus rider interviews.