1973

The World's Greatest Athlete

  • Comedy
  • Family

February 13th, 1973

Walt Disney Productions

Stuck with a feeble sports department, college coach Sam Archer (John Amos) faces the ax unless he can reverse the school's athletic fortunes. An African vacation with his assistant (Tim Conway) answers Archer's prayers when he spots the athletically gifted Nanu (Jan-Michael Vincent). Sam counts on Nanu's remarkable abilities to put the team back on the winning track. This upbeat farce boasts an impressive cast of comedians.

Cast

Tim ConwayMilo Jackson
John AmosCoach Sam Archer
Roscoe Lee BrowneGazenga
Dayle HaddonJane
Billy De WolfeDean Maxwell
Nancy WalkerMrs. Petersen

