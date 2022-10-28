The World Underground: China

Not Available

Episode one begins on tour with one of Mainland China’s most legendary bands, P.K.14. We delve into various cities along the way, including Guangzhou, Chengdu, Beijing, and Wuhan. Over three dozen artists make up the first new, cumulative feature-length update on China’s underground in over half a decade. Yingling spent two months in China documenting countless indie acts, including one of the country’s most renowned post-punk bands, P.K. 14. According to Yingling, the entire 90-minute feature was shot with a shoestring budget of just $6,000 — an impressive feat considering its vast scope.