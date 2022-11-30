The World We Knew

Not Available

Gangsters versus Ghosts in a neo Film Noir with a dark existentialist twist, a mile-wide streak of hypnotic originality and an exclusive soundtrack by the cult French band The Limiñanas. After a job goes bad, six armed robbers must spend a single night at a deserted safe house. But during the stay their pasts come back to haunt them and the men find themselves fighting for their lives and their sanity. What is real and what is the product of their tormented minds? And is it guilt or ghosts that will finally push them over the edge?