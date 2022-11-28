The World's Finest

Not Available

When Livewire escapes captivity, while being transfered to a maximum security meta-human prison, she seeks to shack up with gal-pal, Selina Kyle (Catwoman) who is currently on "vacation". But sooner than later, Livewire's high profile and in-your-face attitiude quickly become an annoyance and drive Catwoman batty. With only one option to rid herself of her unwanted house guest, Catwoman enlists the help of the reluctant cousin to the man of steel, Power Girl. The sparks fly as Catwoman, Power Girl and Livewire go all out in this babetastic action short.