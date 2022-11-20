The World's Greatest Rally Cars

Not Available

A jam-packed overview of the cars that have transformed the world rally scene! Ace driver Colin McRae talks about the modern giants of the sport, while Markku Alen, Stig Blomqvist, Hannu Mikkola and Bjorn Waldegaard demonstrate the awesome Group B cars of the Eighties. Action footage of the Audi Quattro, Lancia Stratos, Monte Carlo 037 and Delta Integrale plus Ford’s RS200, Escort MkI and II, Cosworth and Focus - and the mighty Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi Evo feature. Extras exclusive to DVD include info on over 25 rally cars, fact files on famous drivers and an absolutely stunning rally on-board experience that will leave you gasping!.