The World's Greatest Train Rides - Jungfrau Railways

We join the BOB train at Interlaken Ost for the scenic journey to Lauterbrunnen and Grindelwald. Along the way we make a diversion to ride up the steep Schynige Platte rack railway to visit the Alpine Garden. A Lauterbrunnen we take the funicular to Grutschalp before making a winter journey to the car free resort of Murren along the BLM mountain railway. We ascend in the cable car to the Schilthorn peak with its stunning winter views over the region. We also see the Lauterbrunnen valley with its magnificent waterfalls and end with a visit to Grindelwald, and its impressive glaciers