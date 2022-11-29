The Worn Beak Of The Crow

Not Available

A 60 year old woman, Shukran left her village when her husband passed away. She ends up moving in with her son Faruk in Istanbul. One of the four boxes of fresh cheeses that she brought from the village disappears during the journey. Shukran is determined to bury the remaining three boxes in the ground just as they did in the village to prevent them from going bad. With the absence of a missing cheese box and the search for a suitable land area in the cosmopolitan city of Istanbul, the relationship between the mother and son becomes strained.