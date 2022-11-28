The Wound and Knife (Notes for a Film About Garcia Wehbi)

Not Available

"The wound and the knife" is several things, or at least three: a documentary, a fiction and an essay. A documentary about the creative process of the last 5 years of the artist Emilio García Wehbi, a series of fictional scenes that dialogue with his work and a kind of essay on the body. In this sense, the staging is situated in the fragment, not only in the fragments of Wehbi's works, but also in the fragments of the bodies that make up those works. Thus, a little adrift and with a puzzle structure, in "The wound and the knife" I manifest a constant will to jump into the void, in this way the film denies itself as a closed work, but rather, what what it tries to be is a draft, the single notes that survived my own process.