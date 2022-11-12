Not Available

The Woven Path: Perempuan Tana Humba is made up of two short movies that highlight the role of women in Sumba culture. The first part of the documentary, The Woven Path, is a 10-minute movie featuring picturesque footage and images that serve as a backdrop to two poems centering on the theme of mothers. The 30-minute Perempuan Tana Humba is a much more straightforward documentary, focusing more on Sumba culture and women in three short chapters: “Marapu”, “Belis” and “Perkawinan”.