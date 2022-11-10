1986

The Wraith

  • Romance
  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 1986

Studio

New Century Entertainment Corporation

Packard Walsh and his motorized gang control and terrorize an Arizona desert town where they force drivers to drag-race so they can 'win' their vehicles. After Walsh beats the decent teenager Jamie Hankins to death after finding him with his girlfriend, a mysterious power creates Jake Kesey, an extremely cool motor-biker who has a car which is invincible. Jake befriends Jamie's girlfriend Keri Johnson, takes Jamie's sweet brother Bill under his wing and manages what Sheriff Loomis couldn't; eliminate Packard's criminal gang the hard way...

Cast

Charlie SheenJake Kesey / The Wraith
Nick CassavetesPackard Walsh
Sherilyn FennKeri Johnson
Randy QuaidSheriff Loomis
Matthew BarryBilly Hankins
Clint HowardRughead

