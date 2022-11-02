Not Available

When teenager Felix, from a deadbeat Brooklyn home, is asked by Mr. H, the kindly corner store owner, to mind his dog while he's away, it's up to Felix to either reciprocate the benevolence Mr. H has always shown him, or perpetuate the neglect handed down as a family legacy. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Adam Parrish King went on to get degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Southern California. He has directed eight short films prior to The Wraith of Cobble Hill, and has also worked in sound editing, mixing and writing. THE WRAITH OF COBBLE HILL won the Jury Prize at Sundance 2006.