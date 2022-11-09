Not Available

The Wrath Of Vajra

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Media Asia Films Ltd.

In the 1930s , a Japanese cult called The Temple of Hades was ordered to cooperate with the Japanese military to destroy China. They buy so many young children from poor family , who will be trained as a lethal killing machine and serve the Empire of Japan. One of them is Vajra , who was forced by his captors to fight for the food , and accidentally causing the death of his brother. Several years later , Vajra grown up and become one of the biggest killer in the Hades sect. Vajra escapes to China and joins Shaolin , where he receives spiritual enlightenment and determined to support China against Japan.

Cast

Xing YuK-29
Zhang YameiAmano Eko
Steve YooKurashige Daisuke/K-28
Poppin Hyun-JoonCrazy Monkey
Jiang BaochengTetsumaku Rai
Yasuaki KurataAmano Kawao

