An idyllic weekend in the mountains turns into a harrowing nightmare for an expectant young couple. Three weeks before it’s due date, the baby starts to kick and in a desperate drive to the hospital they suffer an horrific accident. Stuck out in the American wilderness, the couple are stranded and totally isolated. Pinned in the wreck of their car, they begin to suffer from injury, dehydration and infection and the baby is coming. Their struggle for survival grows all the more terrifying as they begin to wonder if they really are all alone.