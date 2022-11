Not Available

Alan made all the responsible choices in life: a steady job, a pretty wife, a safe and happy existence. But after his marriage with Mary disintegrates, he is suddenly plunged back into a bachelor's life at 32, forced to face the cost of the all things he gave up in his twenties. Meandering between newfound hobbies, his job, and meeting new women, Alan attempts to regain all the experiences he passed on while he was married.