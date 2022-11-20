The Wrestler

Not Available

With good guidance from director Zeki Okten but an uninspired script, this story of a brother and his Turkish family influenced by old and new traditions is somewhat uneven. Bilal (Tarik Akan) is devoted to the art of wrestling, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who were both champions at the sport. Aside from his interest in wrestling for its own sake, Bilal has a chance to win a provincial wrestling contest and thereby bring home a considerable cash award for his efforts -- and so his days are spent in training for the event. Meanwhile, his brother and sister-in-law and their daughter have come back home after living in Germany for 12 years and are finding the adjustment to their cultural roots a bumpy ride. As long scenes of well-oiled and slippery wrestlers in action prepare viewers for Bilal's big event, the struggle of these men is reminiscent of the struggle of Bilal's family to come to grips with a world they may not be able to accept unconditionally.