THE WRETCHED is an innocent, illicit and emotionally driven story, set in the virginal desert territory juxtaposed against the lifeline of India's dream development. 15-year-old Sandhya is infatuated with her 35-year-old school teacher, Shyam. Kamal and Mintu, her classmates, emerge as the sole spectators of their secret love affair. While Kamal's love for Sandhya precedes all, Shyam's marital status takes over Sandhya's life. A criss-cross of stirring emotions across gender and age, THE WRETCHED is an anecdote to the journey of three wretched souls in pursuit of love.