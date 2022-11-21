The Writers

Not Available

A story of sexual deviance and forbidden romance between two tortured men - who like to act out by torturing others. After Andrew (Todd Michael Smith), a married writer, is kidnapped by Eddy (Steven Michael McKenzie), a seductive and surprisingly forthcoming serial killer, he is compelled to write about him and the two begin a strange sexual relationship. The actors hold absolutely nothing back from the camera. McKenzie and Smith offer full-frontal nudity and graphic scenes of unsimulated sex - with some sinister kink and a little bloodshed thrown in for good, horrific measure (the blood is fake, of course)!