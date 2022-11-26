The Wrong Cheerleader

Not Available

Becky (Cristine Prosperi, Degrassi) is an intelligent and sociable high school senior that flies heavily under the radar when it comes to receiving attention from the boys of her school. However, this is the year it all flips around when she tries out and earns a uniform on the cheerleader squad lead by Ms. Flynn (Vivica A. Fox, Independence Day). Becky’s life is heading in the right direction when she catches the eye of the charming and handsome new student, Rob (David Meza, The Wrong Roommate). Rob seems like the ideal boy, until his affection turns into obsession and he stops at nothing to keep Becky all to himself.