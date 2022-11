Not Available

Rebecca Lassiter and her husband Brian leave New York City to move to Los Angeles and find the perfect suburban house for them and their young daughter. Shortly after moving in, Rebecca and Brian notice strange things start to happen--food deliveries they did not order, rat and pest control dispatched without their knowledge, and finally--a rock thrown through the window. The Lassiter's ideal life quickly begins to unravel and their family's safety is put in jeopardy.