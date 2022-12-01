The Wynners Live Concert 2011

Not Available

In February 2011, Hong Kong veteran pop/rock band The Wynners celebrated their 38th anniversary and "served the fans" with six concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum. The band spared no effort to entertain the audiences with their energetic showmanship and a string of infectious songs. This time, Alan Tam and company performed not only their classic numbers but also a range of popular hits from other artists. In particular, they performed a medley of classic Canto-rock songs as a tribute to the local band scene in its heyday. There were solo segments for each band member as well as duets with guest singers like Hacken Lee, Mr., the Grasshoppers, and even Kenny Bee's kid daughter! Boasting more than 40 songs from the concerts, karaoke, and bonus making-of feature, this spectacular Blu-ray Live set brings you right back at The Wynners' latest music carnival!