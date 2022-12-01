The Wynners Live in Concert 2016 Never Say Goodbye

Not Available

Despite increasing speculations about their disbandment, Hong Kong veteran pop band The Wynners quashed the rumors during their Never Say Goodbye Concert held at the Hong Kong Coliseum in February 2016. The band performed more than 50 songs including classic English songs, their hit numbers and new songs like "Fortunate to be Together" and "Wynners Spirit," which serves as the concert's theme song. The concert also features each member's solo stages and collaborations with guest singers such as Gin Lee and even Kenny Bee's daughters, who performed the adorable "Dad I'm Coming."