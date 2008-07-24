2008

The X Files: I Want to Believe

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 24th, 2008

Studio

Ten Thirteen Productions

Six years after the events of The X-Files series finale, former FBI agent Doctor Dana Scully is now a staff physician at Our Lady of Sorrows, a Catholic hospital, and treating a boy named Christian who has Sandhoff disease, a terminal brain condition. FBI agent Drummy arrives to ask Scully’s help in locating Fox Mulder, the fugitive former head of the X-Files division, and says they will call off its manhunt for him if he will help investigate the disappearances of several women, including young FBI agent Monica Banan. Mulder and Scully are called back to duty by the FBI when a former priest claims to be receiving psychic visions pertaining to a kidnapped agent.

Cast

David DuchovnyFox Mulder
Gillian AndersonDana Scully
Amanda PeetASAC Dakota Whitney
Billy ConnollyFather Joseph Crissman
XzibitAgent Mosley Drummy
Mitch PileggiWalter Skinner

