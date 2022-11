Not Available

The XX drew what seemed like biggest crowd the Bestival 2012 weekend, and it isn't difficult to see why. The band stuck to their guns—they don't beef up their trademark muted sound at all. Even an impromptu rendition of Jamie's XX's dance single, "Far Nearer," was wrapped in a feeling of melancholy. Put simply, The XX make great music and Bestival 2012 was a good as place as any to show it.