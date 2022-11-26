The XXX Adventures Of Hawkman & Hawkgirl

Not Available

Their love is eternal - their power unparalleled. Through reincarnation, Hawkman (Ryan Driller) and Hawkgirl (Allie Haze) continue to find each other over the course of thousands of years. In ancient Egypt, Prince Khufu fell in love with the beautiful Princess Chayara, making her his bride. Their passion was legendary until the Gentleman Ghost (Alec Knight) cut the princess' life short. Overcome with grief at the site of her body, Prince Khufu took his own life. Rather than finding peace in the afterlife, the lovers return to this world searching for each other. Now as the superheroes Hawkman and Hawkgirl, they use Nth metal and powerful wings to defy gravity and protect humanity, while battling their sworn enemy, the Gentleman Ghost, and his sexy accomplice, Black Canary (Tasha Reign).