The Yakuza Papers, Vol. 2: Deadly Fight in Hiroshima

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Company, Ltd.

Repeatedly beat to a pulp by gamblers, cops, and gangsters, lone wolf Shoji Yamanaka (Kinya Kitaoji) finally finds a home as a Muraoka family hit man and falls in love with boss Muraoka's niece. Meanwhile, the ambitions of mad dog Katsutoshi Otomo (Sonny Chiba) draws our series' hero, Shozo Hirono (Bunta Sugawara) into a new round of bloodshed, culminating with the tragic demise of the young Yamanaka.

Cast

Sonny ChibaKatsutoshi Otomo
Meiko KajiYasuko Uehara
Hiroshi NawaTsuneo Muraoka
Mikio NaritaHiroshi Matsunaga
Asao KoikeKunimatsu Takanashi
Shingo YamashiroShozo Eda

