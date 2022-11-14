The Yard. Bolshaya volna

Not Available

A documentary about how a variety of people connect their lives with surfing and big waves. For hundreds of years, the element has not ceased to attract people, and even in the 21st century, it easily pulls them out of megacities and falls in love with itself for life. All the heroes of the film came to the ocean in very different ways and made the waves steer their fate. The protagonist, the famous Russian surfer Seva Shulgin, is preparing to realize the dream of every surfer - to ride on one of the most dangerous waves in the world, the Hawaiian wave Jouse (Jaws).